Hospital cited for labor violations involving hours, teens

The New Hampshire Department of Labor has cited a hospital on labor violations regarding timekeeping and work-shift restrictions for teens.
The Valley News reports the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon says it has taken the necessary steps to address the problems. Officials say they expect to pay a fine and pay any back wages owed.
The labor investigation found a total of 386 violations between March 1, 2017, and March 30, 2018.
Violations include not paying minimum hours and allowing teens to work more than they should be allotted.
