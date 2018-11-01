Colorado Editorial Roundup

Greeley Tribune, Oct. 31, on making sure to buckle up every time:
We've got a problem in northeastern Colorado.
Too many people are dying in crashes because they're not wearing a seat belt. In fact, more than half the unrestrained fatalities the Colorado State Patrol handles occur in northern Colorado.
Drivers and front-seat passengers are required by law in Colorado to wear their seat belts. However, it's a secondary enforcement law, which means police won't pull you over just because you're not buckled up.
For younger drivers and children who are passengers, the law changes some. Younger drivers can be stopped and ticketed for not wearing their seat belt. Drivers of any age can be ticketed for allowing a child not to wear theirs.
Still it doesn't really matter what the law says. Wearing a seat belt is the right thing to do, and we think drivers and passengers should buckle up all the time.
In a recent Tribune story highlighting the problem, Colorado State Patrol troopers said they don't know why so many people in this part of the state choose not to wear a seat belt. However, they hear four main excuses from motorists.
"I was just heading up the street," ''It's uncomfortable," ''I forgot," or, popular among elderly drivers, "I don't wear it; it's my choice."
Col. Matt Packard, chief of the patrol, said the last excuse is mind-boggling.
"Choose to live," Packard said, slamming his hand down on his steering wheel. "If you can't do that for yourself, then do it for the trooper, your loved one, your kid you haven't had yet, the grandson you want to meet. Take the time to click your freakin' seat belt. That simple decision can change so much."
We agree. If you don't already routinely buckle up when you're driving, you should. It doesn't cost you anything, and it might just save your life. It's also a good idea to take responsibility for those in your car and ensure that they do the same.
Weld County has long been home to too many traffic deaths. Of course, these deaths occur for a variety of reasons. And some of the folks who die in crashes are wearing their seat belts.
Still, we must do something to change this grim pattern. Wearing a seat belt dramatically improves your chances of surviving a crash. We must choose life.
___
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, Oct. 30, on a wake-up call for Colorado's water situation:
One of the ironies of Colorado's water situation is the need for more storage to help the state through dry years when we can't even fill what we've got because of the drought.
The graph on page 1 of Sunday's front page was downright bleak. Since the late 1990s, the Colorado River's total system storage has declined precipitously. As the Sentinel's Dennis Webb reported, the 10 reservoirs that the Bureau of Reclamation uses to calculate capacity are cumulatively less than half full.
The recent spate of wet weather has helped perhaps take the edge off gnawing concerns about the ongoing drought, but it's nothing more than a cosmetic effect. What we need, of course, is ample snowfall this winter and cold temperatures to preserve the snowpack until spring runoffs can restore reservoir levels.
But the National Weather Service is predicting a weak El Nino pattern, which could mean decent snowpack in the southern Colorado and a drier winter for the rest of the state. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research scientist, however, told Webb he's "guardedly optimistic" that the wet fall weather may presage a decent winter snowpack.
The bottom line: a decent — even average — winter might replenish storage levels to put us back to where we were a year ago, which is using water fairly normally and hoping for another wet winter. But a dry winter is going to be a game-changer ... and there's not much we can do but wait and see what Mother Nature has in store.
Cue the snow dance music.
Webb's reporting uncovered the duress Western Slope water managers faced this summer, including a first-ever call on the Yampa, where many irrigators and ditch companies lacked the infrastructure required for water rights to be administered. They've never needed it before.
It wasn't just ranchers, growers and municipal water suppliers feeling the pinch. The state's outdoor recreation economy took a hit. A lack of snow affected many resorts and the low runoff impacted rafting companies and communities dependent on boating and fishing activity.
Hannah Holm, coordinator of the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University, told Webb the state's water system is pretty resilient on a year-to-year basis, but the question is how vulnerable it may be in the long term given forecasts suggesting a high likelihood of more and deeper droughts in the future, when higher temperatures are expected to exacerbate the problem.
If that's the case, the expense of undertaking more water storage projects would be a folly. You can't divert more of a dwindling resource.
A tough water year should be a wake-up call that Colorado needs to be a leader on climate change. We can't keep heading into every winter with fingers crossed. State leaders need to consider every promising idea to reduce carbon emissions without trying to shut down the fossil fuel industry outright.
That would include carbon fee and dividend, higher vehicle emission standards, energy efficiency standards on new construction and encouraging national standards for methane capture related to oil and gas development.
Exporting liquefied natural gas for power generation to countries currently burning coal would also move the needle.
___
(Colorado Springs) The Gazette, Oct. 28, on keeping Vermont out of our elections:
In Colorado, our big problem isn't Russia. It is Vermont.
Twice in less than a week, Vermont socialists have lectured Coloradans on how they should vote. If enough people take their advice, the result will be a long-term regional recession and financial devastation for public schools, fire departments, law enforcement and more.
Leading Democrats — namely Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis — should denounce out-of-staters for trying to influence Colorado outcomes.
Our first taste of Vermont meddling came a week ago Saturday, when radical environmentalist Bill McKibben encouraged a small gathering in Colorado Springs to pass Proposition 112.
He vowed to celebrate back home on election night, drinking a Fat Tire 2,000 miles from the political wreckage.
Prop 112 would impose 2,500-foot setbacks on oil and gas operations, forbidding production on most Colorado land. Passage means the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in revenues for public schools over time.
Hickenlooper and Polis each oppose Prop 112 because they live here and are sane. They should invite McKibben to leave, sending him off with a case of Bump It On Ale from Hickenlooper-founded Phantom Canyon Brewery.
Things got crazier Wednesday when Vermont Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders popped into Boulder and Fort Collins to endorse Polis for governor — and Amendment 73 — after berating superrich Americans like Polis.
Here's the big problem with Sen. Sanders endorsing Polis and Amendment 73: Polis opposes 73, a soak-the-middle-class-and-rich tax increase that will purportedly help classrooms, teachers and schoolchildren. The poorly written measure would allow politicians to misuse the proceeds, which they would likely do.
The top tax rate in 73 nearly matches the top rate in Vermont, which has among the country's worst economies and the eighth slowest wage growth of all 50 states. Colorado has the best economy in the country, as ranked this year by U.S. News & World Report. Bernie wants us more like Vermont.
If 73 passes, expect an abrupt halt to executives moving good companies to Colorado that provide high-wage jobs. They won't want to live here under the law's oppressive multitiered tax brackets that confiscate the rewards of success. We can expect some of our best and brightest professionals to leave Colorado for good.
The Gazette's editorial board discussed this dilemma recently with our longtime friend Hickenlooper, a likely 2020 presidential candidate, during a 90-minute meeting about a variety of topics.
"I have a lot of very highly compensated people whose taxes would go up dramatically," Hickenlooper told us, regarding 73. "The ones I know wouldn't leave Colorado. They'll bitch, and they'd put more money into political campaigns for sure, but they wouldn't leave."
"But would they have come here?" a board member asked. "Who won't come here?"
"I think that's fair," Hickenlooper responded.
The governor would not have written Amendment 73 as is, and said he could publicly support the measure only if "it was a bit more modest."
"So you are against it?" The Gazette asked.
"I'm trying to figure out whether I am going to come out against it," the governor said. "It's hard to come out against it when you have made your career lobbying to pay teachers more."
We discussed with Hickenlooper our shared concern about low wages for teachers, but explained Amendment 73 is so poorly written it will starve fire districts, police departments, and all assortment of local tax-funded services. It does so by carelessly tweaking property tax assessments, as explained by county assessors, police chiefs, mayors and more.
"If you find out that's true, does that move the needle to where Gov. Hickenlooper says don't vote for this thing?" a board member asked.
"Probably," the governor said.
The board encouraged Hickenlooper to contact Larimer County Assessor Steve Miller, who first discovered the math that proves Amendment 73 would choke local governments. Last we checked, the governor and assessor had not talked.
For anyone paying attention, this should be the scariest election in decades. Not because of the governor's race, or any other statewide contests for political office. None of the candidates are monsters.
We stand on the brink of an economic downfall because of multiple amateur policies proposals that could pass without the scrutiny of legislative process. They are promoted by far-left activists who won't live with the fallout. They should stay in socialist Bernie's Vermont and stay out of our elections.
