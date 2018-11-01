Texas couple helps finance redistricting ballot measures

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, supporters of Missouri’s redistricting ballot measure hold signs behind former state Sen. Bob Johnson as he serves as their spokesman during a press conference outside the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Proposed state Constitutional Amendment 1 on the Nov. 6, 2018, ballot would require Missouri state House and Senate districts to be drawn to achieve “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness.” David A. Lieb, File AP Photo