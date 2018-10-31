Arkansas justice says she voted against raise request

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson speaks to reporters at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Ark. Goodson says she voted against a pay raise request cited in an outside group’s attack mailer that she’s trying to get a federal judge to halt. She testified Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, that she was one of two justices who voted privately against the $18,000 raise the court’s chief justice requested from a panel that sets officials’ salaries. Andrew DeMillo, File AP Photo