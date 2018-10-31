Louisiana editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Louisiana newspapers:
Oct. 30
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune on foster children:
For years foster children in Louisiana had to fend for themselves after they turned 18. The state essentially dumped them out of the system with no help.
Many of them have ended up homeless or in prison, the Louisiana State Task Force on Youth Aging Out of Foster Care reported in 2017. Within a year after leaving the foster care system, one in five young people are homeless. Within two years, one in four are in prison, the task force found.
That isn't surprising. How can children who have been in the state's care for years be expected to thrive on their own with no help?
Finally, that is beginning to change.
In May, the Legislature approved continuing foster services for some children after they turn 18. To be eligible, they are supposed to be attending high school or working toward an equivalent degree.
The change will allow young people to stay with their foster parents or in group homes while they are in school. The state also will continue their case management, financial assistance and medical and mental health services until they graduate or turn 21.
That is a start, but it doesn't go far enough. Because they are no longer officially in foster care, they won't be under court jurisdiction. So, there will be no judge to make sure they are getting the assistance they need. That is especially important for young people who have been diagnosed with mental health conditions, as NOLA.com/Times-Picayune reporters have documented in our "Fragile State" project.
To really provide support, the Legislature needs to change the law to let them stay under foster care until age 21.
That is what Texas does. Young people there not only can remain in the foster care system until age 21, they can receive additional services through the age of 25.
Cutting kids off at age 18 doesn't make sense, Mary Green, director of the Houston Alumni Youth Center, said. "I can assure you none of those decision makers in Louisiana are cutting their kids off at 18."
She added: "Texas is a conservative state. If Texas gets it, I would think other states could get it, too."
Until the change in May, Louisiana was one of only five states that provided nothing for foster children after their 18th birthday.
Louisiana's Young Adult Program, which provided financial and case management support through the age of 21, was shut down in 2013. Then-Gov. Bobby Jindal eliminated its $1.3 million funding as part of his assault on the state's social services budget. Gov. John Bel Edwards is working to replenish funding for those services.
The Legislature also created a task force to look at expanding the age and adding services. Louisiana's plan will be based on best practices, Department of Child and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters said.
To start, she is asking for funding in the 2019-20 budget to provide services to every child aging out of the foster care system — not only those in school.
"It's heartbreaking to think we don't find a home for them," she said. "It's not OK for kids to walk out at 18 and have nowhere to go. It's heart-wrenching."
Roughly 183 children reach the age limit for foster care every year. About 80 percent could benefit from the changes lawmakers made in May, according to Ms. Walters' agency. The state is providing $1 million and using $2.8 million in federal dollars this year to cover them.
That is a small amount to pay to help young people who have grown up in the state's care get on their feet.
Online: https://www.nola.com/
Oct. 29
The Advocate on voter turnout:
Perhaps it seems as if Louisiana is a bystander in the coming national election, where there are many other states and congressional districts fraught with inter-party competition than in our corner of the political world.
Louisiana has no senatorial seat up this year, as only one-third of senators are scheduled for election every two years. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, is the earliest up, having been elected for a six-year term in 2014 and thus facing re-election in 2020.
Further, and with due respect to somewhat credible challengers who have emerged in several districts, the political pundits by and large give most members of the delegation in the U.S. House favored status, with only a short time until the Tuesday Nov. 6 Election Day.
One more competitive district is the 3rd, including Acadiana and southwestern Louisiana, where freshman U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins of Port Barre holds the traditionally Republican seat; he is challenged by a Democrat, Mimi Methvin, and a Republican, Josh Guillory, who have raised a decent amount of money for their races.
Still, Republican pollster John Couvillon told the Press Club of Baton Rouge recently that he expects the current members of the delegation to return, perhaps without even a runoff in the 3rd District. That view was echoed later by U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, another Republican freshman who faces re-election this year.
That number, Johnson said, includes the sole Democrat in the delegation, Cedric Richmond of New Orleans, whom the Republican member called an important asset to the delegation in seeking bipartisan support for Louisiana needs.
Still, it is the voters who have the final say. How loudly will they speak? Turnout last year in a statewide special election, for state treasurer, and a race for New Orleans mayor was a dismal 13 percent.
Couvillon noted that there are more races this year, including judgeships and local offices around the state that might help drive turnout. Nor are Louisiana voters immune from the national debate about the direction of the country and angst at some of President Donald Trump's erratic tweets and, in justice, some policies — a tariff war with China, for instance — that hurt Louisiana's interests.
All that said, we hope for a better turnout of voters, including for the statewide special election for Louisiana's secretary of state.
...
Online: https://www.theadvocate.com/
Oct. 30
American Press of Lake Charles on state boards:
Louisiana's past budget woes easily raise questions on how the state is spending its money. And a new report will likely get people talking about the money spent on boards and commissions.
A report issued earlier this month by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor shows that Louisiana has more state boards and commissions today than it did four years ago, close to 480.
According to the audit, $1.3 million is anticipated to be spent this budget cycle on per diems for boards and commissions. Another $1.7 is estimated to be spent on salaries, and $2.1 million will be spent on travel costs to meetings.
The Louisiana Tax Commission leads the way in terms of anticipated spending, with just over $320,000 in the current budget cycle. Second is the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, at $232,000. Five more boards and commissions have more than $100,000 in expected spending.
Three state boards — Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight, the Vermilion and Iberia Railroad Development District Board of Commissioners and Work Out Now: WON Louisiana Legislative Commission — didn't even work with the auditor. Their spending remains unknown. Other entities did the same thing to auditors last year.
Another glaring figure is the 14 inactive state boards and commissions mentioned in the audit. The auditor recommends abolishing them. There's no point in keeping those boards around, especially if they lack the money needed to function.
One of the boards that the audit recommends shutting down is the Workforce & Innovation for a Stronger Economy Fund Strategic Planning Council. Then-Gov. Bobby Jindal pushed for the creation of the WISE fund in 2014 as a way to get colleges to focus on filling jobs in high-demand markets, like science, engineering, technology and math. But the state's ongoing budget woes made it difficult to come up with the fund's overall goal.
Using recovery money from Hurricanes Gustav and Ike as a source for the WISE fund made it difficult to spend because it had to follow federal guidelines.
This audit brings up some points that state lawmakers should consider next year. It's time to go ahead and get rid of the more than a dozen inactive boards. Legislators should also take time to research whether these boards, and their associated spending, are completely necessary.
Online: https://www.americanpress.com/
