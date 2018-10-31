Bundy son suing US officials for Nevada standoff prosecution

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, from left, Ryan Payne, Jeanette Finicum, widow of Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, Ryan Bundy, Angela Bundy, wife of Ryan Bundy and Jamie Bundy, daughter of Ryan Bundy, walk out of a federal courthouse in Las Vegas. Ryan Bundy, the rancher’s son who is campaigning for Nevada governor, is suing current and former U.S. government officials, alleging malicious prosecution after charges were dismissed against him in a 2014 armed standoff with federal land agents. John Locher, File AP Photo