Locked-out union workers reach agreement with talc plant

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock stands with children holding picket signs as a semitruck leaves Imerys America’s talc-milling plant in Three Forks, Mont. Locked-out union workers have approved a three-year contract with the owners of a talc-milling plant in Montana after 90 days on the picket lines. (Meagan Thompson/The Montana Standard via AP, File)/The Montana Standard via AP) Meagan Thompson AP