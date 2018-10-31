State tax revenue rebounds over the last year

A new economic report says Wyoming enjoyed its largest one-year rebound in sales, lodging and use tax collections in more than a decade this year.
But the report Monday from Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division shows that total tax collections are still 15 percent lower than they were before the 2015 economic downturn.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that an improving energy sector fueled by increases in oil and natural gas prices and rising levels of mining activity accounted for most of the tax revenue gains this year.
Though annual sales tax collections increased in all but three counties across the state, the largest jumps were seen in the energy producing counties, especially Converse, Sublette and Niobrara.
Tax collections generated by drilling rose by more than 57 percent this year.
