Regulators OK revisions to home heating assistance program

State regulators have authorized Kentucky Power Co. to provide additional assistance to low-income residential customers who are struggling to pay their home heating bills.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved a joint proposal by Kentucky Power and Community Action Kentucky Inc. to revamp the company's existing program. Community Action Kentucky administers assistance programs for Kentucky Power.
The plan is to revise the existing Home Energy Assistance program to provide greater benefits in the winter.
The applicants also proposed a new program aimed at customers who need more limited assistance.
The PSC says the changes will take effect prior to the upcoming winter heating season.
Kentucky Power has about 168,000 customers in 20 counties in eastern Kentucky.
