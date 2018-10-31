Online rants by would-be shooters create dilemma for police

FILE- In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo a Pittsburgh Police officer walks past the Tree of Life Synagogue and a memorial of flowers and stars in Pittsburgh in remembrance of those killed and injured when a shooter opened fire during services Saturday at the synagogue. The social media site popular with far-right extremists and apparently used by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, advertises as a haven for free-speech fans. As more mainstream sites have cracked down on hate speech and threats of violence, critics say Gab has become a breeding ground for white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other extremists. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo