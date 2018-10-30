Sheriff’s department opens new computer forensics unit

A New Hampshire county sheriff's department is creating a new computer forensics unit to help solve crime.
The Grafton County Sheriff's Department's new forensic unit uses advanced technology to aid investigations. WMUR-TV reports the department is already an affiliate of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, but investigators often had to drive hours to the southern end of the state for resources.
Deputy Justin Combs says officers now have more capabilities to examine seized electronics. Both Combs and Detective Sgt. Frederic James, who comprise the unit, have undergone months of training under the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies.
James says the new equipment will mainly be used to investigate cases of child exploitation.
Comments