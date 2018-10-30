North Carolina amendments could cement GOP agenda in place

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, top left, speaks with Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett and aid Mark Coggins, right, during a special session at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. Republicans’ imprint on the state could last decades beyond short-term statehouse outcomes if voters next month also approve as many as six constitutional referendums. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo