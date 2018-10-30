Vermont Secretary of State says efforts will ensure security

Vermont's top election official says the state has done everything in its power to ensure the next week's vote is secure and protected.
In a statement released Tuesday, Secretary of State Jim Condos says "we're living under a new normal" that followed the 2016 attacks on 21 state election systems.
Condos says cyber security is "constantly front and center" and something officials focus on every day.
He says the most important electoral protection may also be the simplest, every Vermont ballot is backed up by a paper ballot.
Condos is also planning to discuss Tuesday efforts to ensure that the disabled will be able to vote privately and independently either at the polls on Election Day or at home during the early voting period.
