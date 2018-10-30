Spy chief wanted ban on China telecoms from Australian 5G

In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology firm ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. A spy chief said in a speech released Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, that Australia’s critical infrastructure including electricity grids, water supplies and hospitals could not have been adequately safeguarded if Chinese-owned telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE Corp. had been allowed to become involved in rolling out the nation’s 5G network. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo