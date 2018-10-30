Typhoon leaves 6 dead in Philippines, more feared trapped

This photo released by Edwin Propst shows a man repairing damage to a home from Super Typhoon Yutu in Saipan, an island of the Northern Mariana Islands, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Elections are being postponed by a week in a Pacific U.S. territory still without electricity after a super typhoon destroyed homes, toppled trees, utility poles and left a woman dead. (Edwin Propst via AP) Edwin Propst AP