Lion Air crash renews concerns about Indonesia airlines

FILE- In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo members of Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) inspect debris recovered from near the waters where a Lion Air passenger jet is suspected to crash, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. A Lion Air flight crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Monday. The deadly crash has renewed questions about the safety of Indonesian airlines soon after U.S. and European regulators removed prohibitions against them. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo