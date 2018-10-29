Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials

Kenosha News, Oct. 28
Voters need to send a message through 'dark store' referendum
Candidates visiting the Kenosha News editorial board say there's heightened awareness among residents that the "dark store" tax loophole must be closed in Madison.
That's good news, and there might even be more awareness now after an impressive gathering of state and local elected officials last week discussed the importance of approving a Nov. 6 countywide referendum that calls for the Legislature to close the loophole.
Using the "dark stores' loophole, large retailers have successfully challenged municipalities to ensure their property tax assessments are based on the value of closed stores rather than on comparable businesses.
How we ended up with a non-binding referendum is of interest.
There was bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly for bills that would close the loophole, but Republican legislative leaders refused to allow them to come up for a vote during session.
They wanted more time to study the issue and formed a legislative study commission over the summer.
Not even 80 co-sponsors could get the bills to the floor. And not even comments by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that he favors closing the loophole could move them.
Legislative leaders answering to no one made that decision, leaving rank-and-file members to go around the state and talk up referendums to send a message.
Around here homeowners are going to pay if the loophole isn't closed.
Assessors in Kenosha County anticipate property tax bills will increase by 17 percent in Pleasant Prairie, 9 percent in Kenosha and 8 percent in Somers.
"Without this bill passing in the state legislature it will shift the shaft to everybody who pays property taxes except for those who try to get through this loophole," said County Executive Jim Kreuser.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said, if the loophole is not closed, it will amount to a $350 increase on an average city home.
___
The Journal Times of Racine, Oct. 28
We welcome police body cams to Racine
Public safety and police accountability would both get a boost in the 2019 Racine budget proposed by Mayor Cory Mason this month.
Tucked in the capital improvement budget is a plan to spend $384,000 to purchase 160 body cameras for use by Racine Police and an additional $108,000 to purchase dash camera equipment that is compatible with the body cams.
We have long supported the use of police body cams as a way to increase public confidence in law officers by adding a layer of video and audio evidence to establish the facts of a situation when police and citizens come into contact in sometimes difficult situations.
We do not expect body cams to resolve the truth of each and every encounter, but we have seen time and again where police body cam footage was quick to reveal the truth of a situation when there were conflicting accounts between law officers and the public.
Only last spring we reported on three such incidents in one week. One involved the highly publicized arrest of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball player in a Walgreens parking lot in Milwaukee; the second, lesser-known encounter, was that of a South Carolina clergyman who complained he had been the victim of racial profiling in a police stop; and the third was that of a Texas woman who charged she had been sexually assaulted and threatened by a law officer after a traffic stop.
In all three cases, police body cam footage quickly shed light on the facts. In the Milwaukee case, officers were disciplined and one was fired; in the other two cases the law officers were immediately exonerated once the footage was made public.
That's the kind of transparency and accountability that police body cams can provide and we welcome this budget addition.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell said the department has been studying the possible implementation of police body cams for several years, but in testing the first generation of body cams there were difficulties with short battery life, bulkiness and cameras coming off.
Now the department has settled on a new Panasonic model and expects to put them to use in December.
There are still issues of the length of storage time for videos and policy questions over public release of videos, privacy concerns and protection of witnesses and victims when it comes to body cams. While Howell said he expects a Racine Police Department policy to be in place before the cameras are deployed, the state Legislature has also taken several kicks at adopting a statewide policy but has so far been unsuccessful in writing legislation that balances the need for transparency in government actions with privacy and victim concerns.
Legislators are continuing to work to resolve those issues and we hope they come up with a balanced statewide policy for police body cameras so that we do not end up with a patchwork of policies from law enforcement agencies across the state.
Policing is a difficult and dangerous job and involves regular contact with citizens under sometimes troubling, often difficult and sometimes criminal situations. Having a video record of those encounters, we believe, will support the actions of police the vast majority of the time — and also hold them accountable on those occasions when they fall short of their professional responsibilities.
Over time that can only boost public confidence that our officers are doing their jobs. We welcome body cams as another tool to advance public safety.
___
Wisconsin State Journal, Oct. 17
Scare tactics shouldn't stop cop cameras
The latest excuse for Madison failing to equip its police officers with body-worn cameras is that the video footage might somehow help federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pursue undocumented immigrants.
How?
It's an odd theory floated at a recent city meeting by Alder Shiva Bidar-Sielaff. The Near West Side council member noted that police videos are presumed to be public records, which would allow ICE to access them.
But why would ICE, which arrested 83 "criminal aliens and immigration violators" across Wisconsin late last month, want such police videos in the first place? Bidar-Sielaff didn't explain. And, thankfully, she didn't win over the city's Finance Committee with her vague concern.
The committee wisely voted 4-2 on Sept. 24 to include $104,000 for 47 body cameras and related equipment in the city budget to test the devices on the city's North Side. The same committee next week should approve money to operate the cameras. (Update: The Finance Committee approved $26,000 to operate a body-worn camera pilot program in the Police Department's North District in 2019.) Alder Paul Skidmore, who represents the Far West Side and has been a leading advocate for testing uniform cameras on police, said Tuesday the operational cost would be about $100,000 or less.
That's not much expense for the improved transparency, accountability and public trust that body-worn cameras provide. Dozens of other police agencies across the region and state have reported positive results. And the cost for Madison's limited use of the cameras would be tiny, compared to the city's larger budget.
When Milwaukee police arrested and zapped professional basketball player Sterling Brown with a Taser for a parking violation earlier this year, a body-worn camera on a Milwaukee police officer captured video showing Brown was mistreated. The police department subsequently dropped its tentative charges against Brown and disciplined officers instead. It's one of several high-profile cases in Wisconsin in which police were held accountable for misconduct.
Yet the state police union and, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, most Madison officers welcome the cameras because, "I think they look at it as a mechanism to combat some of the false narratives about how they are doing their work," Koval told the Finance Committee.
Madison has fallen behind peer and even tiny police agencies in resisting this helpful technology. As a result, when controversial police encounters occur here, the evidence of what happened is often limited to conflicting stories, rather than hard evidence showing the objective truth.
Madison should finally embrace body-worn cop cameras in the coming year. Scare tactics about ICE shouldn't stop progress in local policing.
