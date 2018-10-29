File - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit in San Francisco. Bloomberg donated $1.5 million to the campaign against a ballot measure in Oregon that would ban any future taxes on grocery revenue and items sold in supermarkets. Bloomberg did not comment on his donation, which was disclosed Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. As New York City mayor, Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to ban super-sized sodas and has supported proposed soda taxes in other cities.
File - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit in San Francisco. Bloomberg donated $1.5 million to the campaign against a ballot measure in Oregon that would ban any future taxes on grocery revenue and items sold in supermarkets. Bloomberg did not comment on his donation, which was disclosed Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. As New York City mayor, Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to ban super-sized sodas and has supported proposed soda taxes in other cities. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo
File - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit in San Francisco. Bloomberg donated $1.5 million to the campaign against a ballot measure in Oregon that would ban any future taxes on grocery revenue and items sold in supermarkets. Bloomberg did not comment on his donation, which was disclosed Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. As New York City mayor, Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to ban super-sized sodas and has supported proposed soda taxes in other cities. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo

Business

Michael Bloomberg gives $1.5M to oppose grocery tax

The Associated Press

October 29, 2018 12:56 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has donated $1.5 million to the campaign against a ballot measure in Oregon that would ban any future taxes on grocery revenue and items sold in supermarkets.

The Oregonian/OregonLive said Monday that Bloomberg has not commented publicly on his donation, which was disclosed Friday. The donation was first reported by Portland's weekly newspaper, Willamette Week.

As New York City mayor, Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to ban super-sized sodas.

He also spent $5 million in 2017 to support a proposed soda tax in Chicago.

Oregon's measure proposes a state constitutional amendment to prohibit new taxes on grocers and most groceries, including food and soda.

Taxes would still be allowed on alcohol, marijuana and tobacco.

  Comments  