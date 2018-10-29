Michael Bloomberg gives $1.5M to oppose grocery tax

File - In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Michael Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, speaks during the plenary session of the Global Action Climate Summit in San Francisco. Bloomberg donated $1.5 million to the campaign against a ballot measure in Oregon that would ban any future taxes on grocery revenue and items sold in supermarkets. Bloomberg did not comment on his donation, which was disclosed Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. As New York City mayor, Bloomberg unsuccessfully tried to ban super-sized sodas and has supported proposed soda taxes in other cities. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo