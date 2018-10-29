New Jersey marks $50M for Sandy victims still not home yet

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, makes an announcement at a firehouse in Union Beach, N.J., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, the 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. New Jersey is making $50 million available to Sandy victims who are still rebuilding. Listening are U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez, center, and Cory Booker, right. Wayne Parry AP Photo