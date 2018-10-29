Time off for workers to vote? Your state may require it

FILE- In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo people arrive for early voting at a polling place in Charlotte, N.C. Companies aren’t required to shut down on Nov. 6, for the election, but many give their staffers paid time off to go to the polls , 44 percent, according to a survey by the Society for Human Resources Management, a trade group. Small business owners who wonder what to do should first check their state and local laws. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo