Seasoned politicians face off in Navajo presidential race

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Navajo Nation presidential candidate Joe Shirley Jr. poses for a photo for a supporter at his campaign headquarters at Nakai Hall in Window Rock, Ariz. In race for Navajo Nation president, candidates have similar priorities. Their leadership style might be the deciding factor. The contenders are Shirley Jr., and Jonathan Nez. Cayla Nimmo, File AP Photo