Istanbul to unveil new airport, seeks to be world’s biggest

In this Oct. 25, 2018, photo, workers walk inside a terminal at Istanbul’s new airport, ahead of its opening. The first phase of the airport, one of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s major construction projects, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Oct. 29 when Turkey celebrates Republic Day. The massive project, has been mired in controversy over worker’s rights and environmental concerns amid a weakening economy. Emrah Gurel AP Photo