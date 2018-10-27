The Latest: Saipan airport reopens for limited service

An overturned car is shown at the airport after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Garapan, Saipan. Residents of the U.S. territory are preparing for months without electricity or running water after the islands were slammed with the strongest storm on Thursday to hit any part of the U.S. this year. Dean Sensui AP Photo