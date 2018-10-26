New Mexico candidates for US Senate await final debate

Three candidates for U.S. Senate in New Mexico are scheduled to meet in a second and final public debate ahead of Election Day.
Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich is seeking re-election to a second term as candidates converged Friday for the televised debate in Albuquerque at KRQE .
Libertarian candidate and former Gov. Gary Johnson says he'd act as an influential swing vote and voice for limited government in the Senate. Republican construction contractor and political newcomer Mick Rich is embracing Donald Trump's policies on immigration as a migrant caravan walks across Mexico toward the U.S.
Heinrich casts himself as an opponent of Trump who will defend federal health care and retirement programs.
Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate. Democrats are defending 26 incumbent Senate seats.
