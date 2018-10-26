Trump says Twitter removed followers _ but he’s gained them

FILE - This April 3, 2017, file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed on a computer screen in Washington. President Donald Trump is claiming that Twitter has removed “many people” from his account. But he appears to have actually gained followers since the beginning of October. According to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, which collects snapshots of web pages over time, Trump had 54.8 million followers on Oct. 1. He had 55.3 million as of Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

