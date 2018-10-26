US sanctions on Iran pressure Tehran’s regional allies

In this January 19, 2018 photo, billboards from Hezbollah’s committee for the support of the Islamic resistance, that shows a Hezbollah fighter while holding the group’s yellow banner and the Lebanon’s national flag, are displayed on the Beirut airport highway, in southern Beirut, Lebanon. The Trump administration will resume crushing oil sanctions on Iran in early November, 208, a step that aims to strain Tehran’s funding of its regional allies. Arabic on the poster reads, “A project to equip a holy warrior, top, He who equips an invader is part of the battle (a saying from Islam’s Prophet Muhammad), center, we thank you for your contribution, bottom.” Hussein Malla AP Photo