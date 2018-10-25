South Korean war on ‘fake news’ raises concern of censorship

In this Oct. 2, 2018, photo, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, center, announces a crackdown against “fake news” during a cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea declared a crackdown against supposed “fake news” flourishing online, vowing to use its criminal laws to curb what officials here have proclaimed a threat to democracy. Newsis via AP Choe Dong-joon