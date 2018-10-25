Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Steve Robino arranges packages on a conveyor belt at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The shipment of several pipe bombs to CNN and several prominent Democrats raises fresh questions about mail safety and what measures the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery services take to prevent explosives and other illegal substances from entering into the mail. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo