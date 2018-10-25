Closed abortion clinic that led to murder charges to be sold

Philadelphia wants to auction off the site of a former abortion clinic where imprisoned doctor Kermit Gosnell performed illegal late-term abortions.
Philly.com reports that the city could sell the building at auction early next year to recoup about $50,000 in delinquent taxes if no one objects on Gosnell's behalf at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 27.
Community members are split on what should happen to the building. Some say it should be demolished while others say it should be saved because of architectural significance.
Dozens of fetuses were found in the blood-stained office during a 2010 raid. Gosnell was sentenced to life without parole on murder and other charges connected to the deaths of one woman after a botched abortion and several viable fetuses found with their spinal cords cut.
