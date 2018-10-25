Bismarck State College continues contract with Saudi Arabia

The president of Bismarck State College says the school will continue its partnership with Saudi Arabia to provide energy sector training despite international condemnation of the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that College President Larry Skogen on Tuesday called Khashoggi's death concerning, but said Bismarck State will maintain its agreement with the Saudi government to train youth at the National Power Academy in Dammam. The college launched the program last month.
Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi kingdom, died Oct. 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi officials say the writer's death was accidental, but Turkish officials allege the killing was planned.
Skogen says the school will carefully watch the U.S. response to the killing.
