Mining company pays millions for gold dug from mine dumps

In this Oct. 11, 2018 photo, Paule Antonioli, an independent miner from Butte, stands among tailing piles at his Mammoth Mine south of Cardwell, Mont. in the Tobacco Root Mountains. Through a program that began in 2011, Barrick Gold Corp.-owned Golden Sunlight has paid out more than $45 million to small miners in the last seven years, company officials say. All of it has been for gold dug out of old mine dumps The Montana Standard via AP Meagan Thompson