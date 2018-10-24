APNewsBreak: Ex-GOP leader awarded $265K election print job

FILE - In this May 28, 2014 file photo, Corey Stapleton answers questions during a debate in Kalispell, Mont. The Billings company that won a $265,000 contract to send mailers correcting bad information contained in the Montana Secretary of State’s voter information pamphlet is owned by a Republican political consultant and former executive director of the state GOP. Emails and descriptions of phone calls show that Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton’s office repeatedly directed the Department of Administration use Ultra Graphics LLC for the job. The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File Patrick Cote