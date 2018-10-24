Arctic offshore production wells approved off Alaska’s coast

FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, the oil drilling rig Polar Pioneer is towed toward a dock and in view of the Space Needle in Elliott Bay in Seattle. The first oil and gas production wells in federal Arctic waters have been approved by U.S. regulators. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, announced it issued a conditional permit for the Liberty Project, a proposal by a subsidiary of Houston-based Hilcorp for production wells on an artificial island in the Beaufort Sea. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo