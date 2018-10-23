Yahoo to pay $50M, other costs for massive security breach

FILE- In this July 19, 2016, file photo, flowers bloom in front of a Yahoo sign at the company’s headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. Yahoo has agreed to pay $50 million in damages and provide two years of free credit-monitoring services to about 200 million people in the U.S. and Israel whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen as part of the biggest security breach in history. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo