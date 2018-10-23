Lawsuit filed over highway shutdown during pipeline protest

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, protesters against the Dakota Access oil pipeline stand on a burned-out truck near Cannon Ball, N.D. In a lawsuit filed, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, two members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and a reservation priest are suing over a five-month shutdown of a North Dakota highway during protests against oil pipeline, saying the closure violated their and others’ constitutional rights. James MacPherson, File AP Photo