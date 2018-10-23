Egypt arrests author, publisher over book on economy

FILE - In this March 19, 2018 file photo, an election billboard for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, with Arabic that reads, “you are the hope,” hangs in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian security officials said Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, that police detained prize-winning economist Abdel-Khaleq Farouq and his publisher, Ibrahim el-Khateib, over a book that challenged el-Sissi’s assertion that Egypt is a poor nation. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo