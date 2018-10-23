Payday loan job shadows exec’s run for Connecticut governor

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski speaks to the media after gubernatorial debate at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. Stefanowski touts his work at blue-chip companies like General Electric and UBS Investment Bank. Rivals criticized the most recent item on his resume: CEO of DFC Global company, which offers financial products that are not legal in Connecticut. Stefanowski counters that his experience straightening out the troubled company would serve him well fixing the state’s stubborn budget deficits. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo