UN humanitarian chief: 8.4 million Yemenis need urgent aid

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, a father gives water to his malnourished daughter at a feeding center in a hospital in Hodeida, Yemen. The United Nations children’s agency said Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 that Yemen’s economic crisis and the relentless violence at a key Red Sea port city risks leaving millions of children and families without food, clean water and sanitation. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo