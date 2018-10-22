Oregon bakery appeals fine for turning away lesbian couple

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2013, file photo, Melissa Klein, co-owner of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, in Gresham,Ore., tells a customer that the bakery has sold out of baked goods for the day. The owners of the shuttered Oregon bakery who were fined for refusing to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. Oregon Live via AP, File Everton Bailey Jr./The Oregonian