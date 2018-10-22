Chinese VP kicks off visit to Israel

File - In this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, waits for Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio in Beijing. China’s vice president has kicked off a trip to Israel, in a strong signal of the warming ties between the two countries. Wang Qishan arrived on Monday for a three-day trip, highlighted by his participation in a joint summit of innovation cooperation that he will co-host with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pool Photo via AP, File Roman Pilipey