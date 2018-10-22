Board urges Puerto Rico to implement tax, labor reforms

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, a home that was abandoned after Hurricane Maria hit one year ago stands full of furniture in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, Puerto Rico. The executive director of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances, Natalie Jaresko, said Monday, Oct. 22, 108 that the island is likely to receive $20 billion more than initially estimated in federal relief as it rebuilds from Category 4 Hurricane Maria. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo