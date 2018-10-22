GOP’s Dunleavy defends oil check in Alaska gubernatorial bid

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy, second from left, stands near his campaign table at a meet-and-greet event in the lobby of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska. As a kid growing up on the East Coast, Mike Dunleavy dreamed of coming to Alaska, of hunting caribou, fishing in wild streams and losing himself in the state’s vast, open spaces. Now, after nearly 35 years in his adopted state, the conservative Republican is vying to become Alaska’s next governor. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo