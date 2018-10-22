Eugene School District seeking $319.3 million bond measure

The Eugene School District is asking voters to pass a $319.3 million general obligation bond measure to finance rebuilding three schools and for renovations and improvements at several others.
The Register-Guard reports the bond measure is the largest in Lane County history and would increase the property taxes on a median assessed home of $204,147 by about $135 a year. That hike would be on top of the roughly $1,600 that the owner of a median assessed home already pays annually to support district schools.
The general obligation bond would rebuild North Eugene High School for $135 million. Edison Elementary School and Camas Ridge Elementary School also would be rebuilt at a cost of $42 million and $40 million, respectively. Gilham Elementary School would get $9 million in renovations.
