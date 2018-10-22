Israeli farmers concerned about Jordan ending land lease

A Jordanian flag flies on a bridge leading from Israel to Jordan, in the Jordan valley area called Baqura, Jordanian territory that was leased to Israel under the 1994 peace agreement between the two countries, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday said he has decided not to renew the lease on two small areas of Baqura and Ghamr, that was part of his country’s landmark peace treaty with Israel. The leases expire next year after 25 years. Ariel Schalit AP Photo