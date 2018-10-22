Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018, file photo, from left, Thailand’s Defense Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen attend an informal lunch meeting at ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Singapore. Southeast Asian navies are heading to their first joint exercises with China and defense officials agreed to conduct a similar drill with the U.S. next year. Don Wong, File AP Photo