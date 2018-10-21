Agency reminds farmers of deadline for current use

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is reminding farmers and others whose land is in the current use tax program that they must certify by next month that their land and farm buildings continue to meet requirements of the program.
The agency says the Tax Department has mailed forms to enrolled landowners. The completed and signed forms must be returned to the tax department by Nov. 1.
The agency says landowners who fail to complete the form will have their land and buildings removed from the current use program and likely face higher property taxes. The taxes would be based on the assessed value and not the use value of the property which will likely lead to higher property taxes.
