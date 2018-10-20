Casey, Barletta debate ends in emotional exchange over TV ad

The debate between Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, ended in a personal and emotional exchange.
Saturday's hour-long debate was at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.
In his closing, Barletta raised the issue of a Casey TV ad accusing Barletta of voting to let insurers strip coverage for pre-existing conditions. It features a woman whose twin daughters were diagnosed with cancer. Barletta asked Casey why he won't take it down, and says it's inaccurate and hurtful since his toddler grandson, also a twin, is fighting cancer.
Casey responded that he's sorry if the ad caused Barletta pain, and that it wasn't intended that way. Casey had the ad removed from TV in Barletta's home market, but Barletta later questioned how sorry Casey really is.
