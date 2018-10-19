Kobach supports privatizing eastern Kansas mental hospital

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach favors having a private company rebuild and operate the state mental hospital in eastern Kansas.
Democratic challenger Laura Kelly and independent candidate Greg Orman say the state should set up smaller, regional care centers instead.
Kobach is the Kansas secretary of state and raised the issue during a debate this week in Wichita. He said the Legislature has been "idling" when it should be moving forward with an existing plan to expand Osawatomie State Hospital.
The plan has been in the works for more than a year at the state Department for Aging and Disability Services but has been put on hold by skeptical lawmakers.
KDADS proposed having Tennessee-based Correct Care Recovery Solutions build and run a larger replacement for the hospital founded in 1866.
