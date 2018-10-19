Cable industry groups sue Vermont over net neutrality law

Five cable industry organizations are suing the state of Vermont for a new law and executive order designed to ensure the state does not do business with internet providers that favor certain content or websites.
In the lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, the organizations led by the American Cable Association argue that Vermont's law and order violate federal laws.
Net neutrality advocates worry that without protection internet providers could create fast lanes and slow lanes that favor their own sites and apps or make it harder for consumers to see content from competitors.
In a statement issued before the lawsuit was filed, Scott, a Republican, says Vermont officials across party lines are committed "to preserving and promoting a free and open internet in Vermont."
