Sioux Falls official suggests ban on phones while driving

Sioux Falls drivers could be banned from using cellphones and other electronic devices under a new ordinance proposal.
The Argus Leader reports that City Councilor Janet Brekke plans to propose new restrictions on the use of all handheld electronics while behind the wheel in the coming months.
Sioux Falls already has distracted driving laws in place that can penalize unsafe driving cause by cellphones, such as texting while driving. But Brekke says current laws are inadequate and have enforcement challenges.
Brekke hasn't yet formalized the proposal but says it'll ban all handheld electronics from being used by people operating vehicles on public streets. Bluetooth or other hands-free communication devices would still be permitted.
Brekke hopes to discuss her ideas with colleagues before formally introducing a measure.
